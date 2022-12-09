WWE SmackDown - 3 possible surprises - John Cena makes surprise return for one more match? Bloodline suffer major loss?

WWE SmackDown has become one of the most interesting wrestling shows for fans throughout the week. Not only is it the home of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline, but it has also featured several interesting stories over the last few weeks.

At the moment, the Royal Rumble is quite far away. WWE doesn't appear to have any major storylines building before the company well and truly moves towards the road to WrestleMania.

With that being the case, a few surprises on this week's SmackDown might shake everything up. As always in wrestling, the future is very unpredictable. Here are three surprises that fans could see on this week's episode of the blue brand.

#3 The Usos lose the Undisputed Tag Team titles on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre might be enough to give The Bloodline a reality check

The Usos have been defending their tag team titles a lot recently. On WWE RAW, they destroyed the newly put-together team of Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens to successfully retain their titles. Following the match, Riddle even received a horrendous beatdown courtesy of Solo Sikoa, but the bottom line was that The Usos were still the champions.

But not everyone can be successful all the time.

While The Usos have had the support of Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and even Roman Reigns at times, their title reign has broken all WWE records. At some point, they may lose the titles. And there could not be a more appropriate time than during SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have enough history between them that a title win won't be meaningless. It will also add a new spin to their current characters and might be the birth of a dominant new team.

The biggest thing to come off this, though, would be how it would affect The Usos' place in The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' eyes.

#2 Sonya Deville joins forces with Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler will be facing Shotzi this week on WWE SmackDown, but in truth, she is outnumbered. Last week, Emma was beaten down by the star after their match, whereupon Shotzi had to run interference. Baszler fought both stars off until Raquel Rodriguez came to their aid.

While Ronda Rousey is a good ally to have when facing these odds, a third member to the team might be just what's needed. Sonya Deville coming to Shayna Baszler's aid might prove for an interesting story. Deville could ally herself with Rousey and Baszler, making for quite an intimidating faction on WWE SmackDown.

#1 John Cena returns to challenge Kurt Angle

WWE @WWE WWE Hall of Famer

4-time WWE Champion

Won an Olympic Gold Medal (with a broken freakin' neck!)



Happy Birthday WWE Hall of Famer4-time WWE ChampionWon an Olympic Gold Medal (with a broken freakin' neck!)Happy Birthday @RealKurtAngle 👏 WWE Hall of Famer🏆 4-time WWE Champion🇺🇸 Won an Olympic Gold Medal (with a broken freakin' neck!)Happy Birthday @RealKurtAngle! https://t.co/upZBMPlMIr

Kurt Angle appears to be well and truly done with wrestling. He has talked about the surgeries that he has gone through and given his condition, he may never compete in a wrestling ring again. However, if he ever does return to the ring, John Cena would be the perfect one to bring him back.

When it was announced that Angle was retiring, fans had been hoping to face John Cena in his last match. Even the wrestler himself had hoped for that WrestleMania match. But that didn't happen, and everyone had to make do with a disappointing match against Baron Corbin instead.

Now, with Triple H in charge, Angle's wish for his final match might just come true. Given that it's his birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown, it would be the perfect chance for Cena to interrupt the legend and challenge him to a match at the upcoming WrestleMania.

WWE fans are no strangers to challenges between superstars that take place months before the actual event. Even The Rock's match against Cena was determined in a similar way. This would give fans something to look forward to, and would also give Angle time to train for that last match.

Even if it ended up taking place in a tag team setting, with Cena and Angle teaming with current stars, it would be a better send-off than the one the Wrestling Machine received when he retired.

