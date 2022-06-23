WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible Surprises - Powerhouse superstar sends a challenge to John Cena, Major return before Money in the Bank 

WWE SmackDown has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to surprises. Like him or despise him, nobody predicted that the monstrous Brock Lesnar would show up to challenge The Tribal Chief. Since the bar was set so high last week, this Friday's show needs to follow suit.

The blue brand could see the following surprises transpire this week. Do not hold us to it because this is from a fan's perspective. Not an expert insider's point of view.

We believe the following surprises could enhance the show and draw more viewers in for Money in the Bank and beyond. SummerSlam is mere weeks away, and WWE SmackDown needs to start creating hype on the double.

#3 The Viking Raiders unanimously pledge their support to Brock Lesnar

At first glance, you may think that Brock Lesnar, as a one-man wrecking crew, does not need help. But there is something natural about him and The Viking Raiders pairing - something seamless, something special. Three alpha males who share a love for red meat may be far too much for even The Bloodline.

Plus, if you think about it, the WWE SmackDown tag team needs the rub more than the other five men in the equation, all of whom are made men. The Viking Raiders can work, can hang with the best in the business, and can put on a show for the ages. All they need is a platform where they can entertain.

#2 Zelina Vega returns to WWE SmackDown and enters the Money in the Bank ladder match

Zelina Vega seems fit again, and she could be a valuable addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match. Could she return to this week's show and remind everyone why she won The Queen's Crown? While her return wouldn't necessarily send the WWE SmackDown crowd into a frenzy, it would establish her as a top star.

Xavier Woods did win King of the Ring and, while always in the mix, hasn't been able to use it as a pedestal for bigger and better things. Money in the Bank could be just the breakthrough that Vega always needed. Her character lends itself to a heel who's always tailing Ronda Rousey, looking for a way to cash in.

#1 Gunther challenges a real American hero, John Cena

The great Bill Apter deserves his plaudits for this one. He suggested that Gunther, the quintessential foreign heel, could challenge John Cena, the ultimate American hero. As outdated as this concept may seem to some fans, this is a formula that's been known to work time and time again. WWE SmackDown could open with him challenging Cena, who completes 20 years in the business.

We know that Cena can still go and go at the highest level. We know that he's still a major draw. And we also know that he's due for a return soon.

The pieces are in place. Let's play!

