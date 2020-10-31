From an interesting series of Survivor Series qualifying matches to Aalyah and Murphy's storyline reaching its next phase, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, the Hell in a Cell fallout episode of SmackDown was entertaining from start-to-finish, even though some questionable booking decisions were made in the eyes of many fans. While the show built towards Survivor Series, it was revealed that a few major plot points may occur on the road to the pay-per-view this year.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (October 30, 2020).

#5: A huge rematch between Sasha Banks and Bayley was made official for next week's WWE SmackDown

Bayley's record-breaking SmackDown Women's title reign came to an end at this year's Hell in a Cell event, thanks to Sasha Banks.

It's been thoroughly established that Banks' luck with long championship reigns doesn't always go in her favor. This was brought up by Bayley during Banks' post-title victory promo on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Moreover, The Legit Boss thinks she's better than Asuka, but both the fans and Bayley know that The Empress of Tomorrow has dominated Sasha Banks in recent memory, ahead of their Survivor Series clash.

These were some good points made by Bayley. The Legit Boss couldn't become a champion at a better time than now since she will be gaining a lot of mainstream attention from her role in season two of Disney+'s hit show, The Mandalorian.

Sasha Banks' first SmackDown Women's title defense from her current reign will occur against Bayley on next week's WWE SmackDown, and judging by their remarkable chemistry, it should be a great contest backed with a great story.