WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Aalyah and Murphy's romance continues, Roman Reigns reveals huge consequences (October 23, 2020)

From Roman Reigns revealing the consequences of his 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell Match against Jey Uso to Seth Rollins and Murphy's clash, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand has delivered some entertaining episodes consistently, and last night's go-home show before Hell in a Cell was no different. An additional match for Hell in a Cell was also made official during this episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (October 23, 2020).

#5: Sasha Banks forced Bayley to sign their WWE Hell in a Cell match contract by sticking the champion's head between a chair

We will never be equal. Never bite the hand that fed you. #BossoftheCell pic.twitter.com/5ICEaF4N3e — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 24, 2020

Although fans pretty much figured out that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks was going to go down at WWE Hell in a Cell, either way, last week's edition of SmackDown introduced a twist with Bayley refusing to sign the contract for their upcoming clash.

Bayley appeared in the ThunderDome this week and made it clear that she wasn't afraid of Sasha Banks at all. But that wouldn't appear to be the case when The Legit Boss entered the scene with a contract in her hand.

Bayley tried to hit her former best friend with a chair, but tables turned pretty quickly, and the SmackDown Women's Champion was left with no option but to sign the contract. This was because Bayley was left with no means to escape when Banks stuck the former's head in between a chair.

WWE fans have witnessed the amazing chemistry between Bayley and Sasha Banks several times in the past, so the expectations are pretty high for their Hell in a Cell encounter in terms of in-ring quality.