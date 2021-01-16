WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns gets tricked, huge alliance for Apollo Crews? (January 15, 2021)

From Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce's contract signing segment to Bayley's new talk show, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The latest episode from the Blue brand was highly engaging when it came to a few of their production and creative choices. The 8K camera quality was a great inclusion to some entrances. As far as the creative content of the episode was concerned, many Superstars earned huge victories this week. However, not all creative decisions struck a unanimous chord with the fans.

WWE also introduced and teased a few interesting plot threads that may lead to newsworthy outcomes on future SmackDown shows.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (January 15, 2021).

#5: Bayley debuted her 'Ding Dong, Hello' talk show with special guest Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Bianca Belair's feud reached its next phase on this episode of WWE SmackDown. Outside of their in-ring rivalry, Bayley introduced Bianca Belair as the first guest on her talk show titled, 'Ding Dong, Hello'.

Bayley is at the top of her game with her heel character, and the silly yet entertaining premise of having to enter through a pretend door seems creative enough for the talk show to potentially earn a recurring spot on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley and Belair threw a few digs against each other. However, Bayley didn't want to face The EST of WWE in an in-ring match once again. Instead, both women will compete in an obstacle course challenge next week to determine which woman is more athletic.

Bayley may not have accepted the challenge without a few tricks up her sleeve. This is because Bianca Belair's entire identity has been built upon her athletic background, so Bayley could possibly throw in a few shenanigans during their competition next week.