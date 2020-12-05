WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns punishes Jey Uso, tag team stars return (December 4, 2020)

From Kevin Owens disrespecting Roman Reigns to a Pat Patterson Tribute Match, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand delivered another episode where Roman Reigns stole the show, which itself was worth watching regardless of how the rest of the show panned out. For the most part, SmackDown was an engaging show this week as stars paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, Pat Patterson, who recently passed away.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (December 4, 2020).

#5: Bayley's character may have entered a downward spiral phase on the road to WWE TLC

Undoubtedly, Bayley is one of the most important performers on WWE SmackDown today. Her presence is far too valuable when it comes to the female division of the Blue brand.

But since losing the SmackDown Women's title, Bayley was the first one to be eliminated by Peyton Royce in the traditional tag team match at Survivor Series 2020. On this week's WWE SmackDown, Natalya defeated Bayley via submission. Although Bayley was preoccupied with Bianca Belair - who was on commentary - throughout the match, viewers witnessed a clean finish to Bayley and Natalya's clash.

Could this be an early indication that Bayley's character is set to take more clean losses in the future?

Natalya has been around for so long that she didn't really need a decisive victory over Bayley within the context of this week's episode. Bianca Belair and Bayley's feud seems to be the main backdrop here, and Belair will likely end up being the winner of that rivalry in the long run.

Interestingly, Bayley has been on a losing streak since the August 24 episode of WWE RAW this year. Most of the losses occurred via disqualification or submission, but the SmackDown Women's title had justified Bayley's top position throughout her feud with Sasha Banks.

Without the title, will Bayley's character be able to maintain her status on Friday Night SmackDown?