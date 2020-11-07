From an interesting series of Survivor Series qualifying matches to Sasha Banks and Bayley's huge title rematch, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's storyline eclipses each and every aspect of WWE's programming across multiple brands, which is why SmackDown feels like an entertaining show despite a few questionable moments that crop up on the Blue brand outside of the Universal title scenario.

Survivor Series is inching closer with each passing week, and apart from the traditional matchups, both RAW and SmackDown haven't done much to build up a storyline for the top title cross-branded bouts.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (November 6, 2020).

#5: Ruby Riott qualified for the WWE SmackDown women's Survivor Series team

Bianca Belair was the first woman to qualify for the Blue brand's women's Survivor Series team. Belair defeated Natalya and Billie Kay in a triple threat match to secure her spot.

Natalya received one more chance to earn a spot on Team SmackDown in another triple threat match which also featured Ruby Riott and Zelina Vega. When Natalya was about to win the match by applying a Sharpshooter hold on Vega, Riott executed her own submission on Andrade's former manager.

The Queen of Harts let go of the submission at the wrong time, and Zelina Vega tapped out while Riott had Vega still locked up in her hold.

Ruby Riott deserves this opportunity, and one may even question whether Liv Morgan will also get a similar opportunity for WWE Survivor Series. Either way, this is Ruby Riott's moment to shine on the main roster.

Natalya has received two separate qualifying matches to join Team SmackDown, and she has failed on both occasions. Over on WWE RAW, the situation is a bit strange since only Lana had to qualify to earn a spot on Team RAW, unlike the rest of her teammates.