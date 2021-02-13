WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Seth Rollins brings back old theme song, Roman Reigns' next title defense announced (February 12, 2021)

From qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber to Seth Rollins' much-awaited return on the Blue brand, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

SmackDown has delivered some excellent episodes in the past, even though the Blue brand's latest offering could have been better in various departments. As usual, a two-hour show is always easier to watch than a three-hour Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown was still an entertaining show during various instances this week.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 12, 2021).

#5 The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were humiliated by Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a confrontation

Nia Jax has become an internet sensation after her Tables match with Lana on RAW. Alongside Shayna Baszler, she appeared on SmackDown this week.

The segment initially began when Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks discussed a potential WrestleMania match between themselves. The duo were interrupted by the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately for Nia and Shayna, their consecutive losses on the latest edition of RAW were highlighted for the audience's entertainment.

A brawl broke out between both parties. Sasha and Bianca were able to stand dominant in this scenario.

The aforementioned segment was probably booked to delay the inevitable feud between Sasha and Bianca, as it seems very likely that the two will collide at WrestleMania 37.

With the babyface dynamic that exists between the two women, perhaps this potential storyline with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions could lead to a heel turn for either Sasha or Bianca.

On the other hand, WWE could make Sasha and Bianca the Tag Team Champions to add more conflict if they were to face each other at WrestleMania.