WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Sonya Deville returns, Kevin Owens takes a huge fall (January 1, 2021)

From Jey Uso and Kevin Owens' main event match to an unexpected return, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The previous episode from the Blue brand gave WWE fans a lot of reasons to celebrate, as the episode was critically acclaimed and it also gained huge television ratings in today's era. The first WWE SmackDown show of 2021 may not have followed up last week's hype in the most efficient way possible, as a few booking decisions felt repetitive in this particular episode.

That being said, the show didn't feature any overwhelmingly bad booking decisions for the most part, and it was a fine episode with all things considered. The Blue brand has a relatively consistent track record, and it is likely that the show will bounce back in a major way on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (January 1, 2021).

#5: Sonya Deville unexpectedly returned on the first WWE SmackDown episode of 2021

Before this episode, the last time viewers saw Sonya Deville on WWE television was at SummerSlam 2020, where Deville lost against Mandy Rose in a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match.

Deville was announced as having been reinstated in this episode, as she walked backstage with a few surprising glances from other WWE Superstars around her.

Deville returned in a very simple manner, but it was still an effective moment that managed to topple other segments from the same episode in terms of newsworthiness.

Sonya Deville was at the top of her game right around the time the unfortunate stalking incident occurred. She had become one of the most intriguing characters on the Blue brand in 2020, so it is definitely a major victory for the SmackDown women's division now that Deville is back on the show.

WWE may or may not explain how exactly she was reinstated despite the 'Loser Leaves WWE' stipulation. Either way, Sonya Deville should be a major factor amongst the women on the Blue brand.