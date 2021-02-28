WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible finishes for the Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso cage match next week

Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso met in the main event on WWE SmackDown, with the stipulation being that if Bryan won, he'd get a Universal Championship shot at Fastlane. Unfortunately, there was a double count-out during the match, meaning that there was no clear winner.

However, Daniel Bryan has a chance to defeat Jey Uso in a steel cage match next week, with stakes that are just as big. Here's what WWE.com says:

The following morning on Talking Smack, Special Council Paul Heyman revealed to Bryan that he had been authorized to offer him a rematch with Uso on the following week's SmackDown. If Bryan won, he would get his Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane. If he lost, however, he had to acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever. Bryan accepted the offer with the condition that the rematch be in a Steel Cage to assure a clear winner.

Here are 5 ways that Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso inside the steel cage could go...

#5 Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman help Jey Uso defeat Daniel Bryan

Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out. #Smackdown https://t.co/08N3Bqa1rc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 27, 2021

One of the least-exciting scenarios is the possibility where Jey Uso wins, with the help of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Such a scenario won't do much for either man. And it will leave fans upset, especially after this week's conclusion.

That said, maybe it builds towards Fastlane, and in one of the following weeks, Daniel Bryan finds a way to get onto the card. Before that, he has to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the 'Head of the Table'.

It is contrived and very pro wrestling, but hey, it's a scenario that could certainly unfold. On the bright side, Jey Uso scores a victory over a major star, even if it's by spurious means. But maybe a better option exists...