5 Reasons why Sami Zayn is Roman Reigns' next WWE Universal Title challenger

Sami Zayn is the next Universal Championship challenger. It sounds hard to believe, but stranger things have happened in WWE. Many expected King Xavier to emerge as the next challenger, but he wasn't even on SmackDown this week.

Not only this, but there was a Black Friday Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns' next opponent. In the battle royal, it seemed as though Jeff Hardy won, but Sami Zayn snuck in from behind to eliminate him and win the match.

His moment was taken away as Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar would be returning to SmackDown next week. That will have implications of its own, but here are five reasons why Sami Zayn was chosen as Roman Reigns' next Universal title opponent:

#5 Storytelling after Sami Zayn's opportunity was taken away on RAW

On the RAW after Survivor Series a few days ago, some SmackDown Superstars were present backstage. Sami Zayn was the most notable one, as he seemed to be on top of the investigation to find Mr. McMahon's missing egg.

While everyone was scrambling and searching in hopes of finding the prized possession and earning a WWE title opportunity, Sami Zayn found the culprit. It was Austin Theory, who admitted that he only wanted a selfie with the egg.

Mr. McMahon would normally have been furious, but he admired Theory's guts, telling him that he reminded him of a young version of himself.

As a result, Theory was awarded for stealing the egg and was given a WWE Title shot, while Sami Zayn was left bewildered.

McMahon berated Sami Zayn, telling him that "nobody likes a snitch" and that was the end of that. However, this was simply good storytelling as Sami Zayn missed out on one big world title opportunity, only to earn another a few days later. It certainly seems well-deserved.

