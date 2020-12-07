WWE SmackDown - 5 Reasons why The Forgotten Sons teamed up with King Corbin 

While the world may be talking about NXT TakeOver and even what happened with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the end of WWE SmackDown this past week, another significant recent development just seemed to fly under the radar.

To the surprise of many, King Corbin teamed up with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake from The Forgotten Sons on WWE SmackDown, to form a faction of sorts this week.

Many members of the WWE Universe want to know is why this oddball faction was formed. We have the answer for you right here. Be sure to leave a comment about this brand new WWE SmackDown alliance and whether you are for or against it.

#5 The heat on WWE SmackDown star Jaxson Ryker

At SK Wrestling, we stay out of political commentary, so let's just say that Jaxson Ryker had posted a Tweet about Donald Trump that ruffled a lot of feathers. And since then, The Forgotten Sons, who came to the WWE SmackDown roster with much momentum, have remained forgotten. It does seem, according to a report on Fightful Select, that the heat is still as strong as it once was.

As if Friday wasn't indication enough, there's still heat on Jaxson Ryker within WWE. As we mentioned recently, Ryker had been home in North Carolina and hadn't been brought to Orlando to the site of WWE tapings in months. At one point, Ryker wasn't even featured on internal WWE roster sheets.

We are glad to report that the collateral damage suffered by Cutler and Blake as a result of what happened to Jaxson Ryker has been long forgotten, like their erstwhile gimmick.

Plus, this new gimmick on WWE SmackDown seems like a major step up from their original characters, does it not?