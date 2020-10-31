WWE SmackDown: 5 Superstars who stole the show this week (October 30th, 2020)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was full of several twists and turns. Roman Reigns was brilliant on the Blue brand, and he has now made his Universal Championship seem out of the reach of everyone else’s hands. Not to forget, his ongoing storyline with Jey Uso featured a few epic moments during the show.

We also saw a love story accelerate way too fast on SmackDown after Murphy and Aalyah professed their feelings for each other. Well, that was not all but more on that later. In addition to that, the Blue brand also confirmed a few members of SmackDown’s men and women’s teams for Survivor Series.

Later in the show, Bayley challenged Sasha Banks for a title rematch. The two former best friends are now set to lock horns next week with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

Tonight, there was no WWE Superstar who ‘flopped’ per se. Hence, this list only comprises of those who managed to impress us instead. So, without further ado, let’s check out all those who stole the show during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Impressed on SmackDown: Kevin Owens

It is always great to see Kevin Owens involved in good matches

The opening match of the night was a qualifier battle to determine the first member of SmackDown’s men’s Survivor Series team. In this match, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler locked horns in a rather exciting encounter. It was good to see Owens back in action inside the ring, and he delivered a promising performance tonight.

Both KO and Ziggler squared off in a well-balanced match. They took turns to dominate their battle inside the squared circle. Their exchange started getting more and more intense as the match progressed, allowing KO to get more comfortable with his brutal side. Following that, Owens ended the match by hitting a well-executed Stunner to pick up the victory.

It would be unfair to not credit Dolph Ziggler who went above and beyond to make sure that this match looks good on every front. He also had Robert Roode with him, but the latter was ejected from the ringside after he attacked Owens. That being said, Ziggler was great at selling the moves like he always does. Thus, he ensured that the first member of WWE SmackDown’s Survivor Series team looked strong.

Not to forget, last week KO had proposed the idea of forming a tag team with Daniel Bryan. The latter was skeptical since Owens has a track record of betraying his friends. However, it could still be something that WWE creative will pursue after the next pay-per-view – especially after the manner in which Bryan was brutalized during the closing moments of the show.