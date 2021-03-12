5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown: Former Champion to make official return after 11 months, "Break-up" faked to reveal a big plot twist?

This will be the penultimate episode of SmackDown to Fastlane 2021, and there are only four episodes left until WrestleMania 37. The build-up to Fastlane 2021 has been a bit odd, but SmackDown has the only two official matches on the card so far.

We expect a few more to be announced on SmackDown tonight, and there could be a few twists in-store as well. Let's begin:

#5. A contract signing will happen on SmackDown, but what awaits Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan has been the focal point of SmackDown for the last two weeks. After winning the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, he was promptly defeated in less than two minutes by Roman Reigns.

Five days later, he tried to claim a legitimate match but had to get through Jey Uso first. It was only last week when it finally came to fruition, as Bryan defeated Uso inside a steel cage in the main event of SmackDown.

As a result, Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of Fastlane. It's one of the only two matches announced for Fastlane so far, and the other happens to be from SmackDown as well.

Tonight on SmackDown, we will see a contract signing between 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns and the multi-time World Champion Daniel Bryan. As we know, in WWE, contract signings never go according to plan. Things always break down one way or the other, and we fully expect the same.

Surprisingly enough, Edge's presence has been minimal recently, and we're not sure if he will make any appearance heading into Fastlane 2021. One Superstar who we could see returning, however, is the other half of The Usos - Jimmy Uso.

Advertisement

While Jimmy Uso was seen in September and October at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell respectively, it wasn't his official return. He has been out of action for 11 months now, and we expect him to make his return to SmackDown soon. Jey Uso revealed in December that he felt the timeline of his brother's return would be January-February.

Jimmy Uso has likely been ready, but WWE has been holding back on his return to SmackDown. What better time to re-introduce him than now?

1 / 5 NEXT