WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Sister Abigail's first appearance, TNA legend interferes in a major match 

Everyone's looking forward to this week's edition of WWE SmackDown for a variety of reasons. For one, it is the go-home show leading into SummerSlam 2020 and a lot of people are excited about what developments could happen ahead of the event and what it means for the future.

But more importantly, starting with WWE SmackDown this weekend, WWE will move to the Amway Center from the Performance Center, and fans will be present live in some capacity for what should be a brand new era of sports entertainment action. And this could lead to a whole bunch of potential surprises leading into WWE SummerSlam 2020.

These are the surprises that one could potentially witness at WWE SmackDown this weekend, from the way that all the components have lined up thus far.

#5 Alexa Bliss finally becomes Sister Abigail on WWE SmackDown

At some level, WWE SmackDown superstar Alexa Bliss believed that Braun Strowman still had some feelings for her, but last week, he proved that she was mistaken in this assessment. And now that she has been scorned by someone who she thought could have been her friend and lover, Alexa Bliss can finally align with someone that she feels drawn to quite immeasurably. This week on WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss can finally become Sister Abigail.

Yes, Erick Rowan confirmed on Sportskeeda's Instagram session that Sister Abigail was never meant to be a person, but plans may have changed ever since Alexa Bliss was introduced into this particular storyline.

Bray Wyatt's twisted imagination could take this storyline to the next level, especially if Alexa Bliss taps into her dark side on WWE SmackDown this week.

Everyone who comes into contact with The Fiend changes, so why should Alexa Bliss be any different from the rest of the WWE SmackDown roster?