WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that may happen after Backlash - Matt Riddle attacked, Major heel turn

Could we see a popular duo enter the SmackDown tag team division and challenge the New Day?

What's next for both AJ Styles and Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, going forward?

Matt Riddle's first foray on WWE SmackDown could be very unfortunate

WWE Backlash was an okay show at best and a below-average one at worst, but the SmackDown that follows could be a far more exciting affair as WWE builds to Extreme Rules and SummerSlam 2020. Bear in mind that RAW was a fantastic show with a lot of brilliant surprises, so there's no reason why SmackDown cannot follow suit, as well.

Gary Cassidy from Sportskeeda reported, not so long ago, that the SmackDown tapings for this week had been canceled but this episode of SmackDown has already been filmed by now. And one has to assume that, professionals that they are, WWE will ensure that the following episode of SmackDown is filmed well in time before next week.

So, without further ado, I present 5 surprises that Bruce Prichard can book on this week's episode of SmackDown that will significantly elevate the current product.

#5 Matt Riddle runs into Sheamus on his SmackDown debut

The King of Bros made a name for himself in the UFC and then went on to make a name for himself in NXT, and now he is finally going to mix it up with the stars of WWE SmackDown. You know from the way that he's been presented thus far, that he is going to be a very prominent name in the SmackDown roster. And this is why I believe, personally, that someone like Sheamus will be presented to Matt Riddle straight off the bat, now that the man is seemingly done with Jeff Hardy.

Sprint work with the Bro, also I’m pretty sure this bike is gonna break soon 😂 #stallion #originalbro #kingofbros pic.twitter.com/990KpAVI7f — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 16, 2020

Could you imagine a new version of Catch Point on smackdown with Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan and myself🤯🤯🤯 BRO pic.twitter.com/OCR4iiBrJf — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 14, 2020

It will be a treat for fans who don't want NXT to see Riddle, a seemingly chilled out man turn into a brawler when confronted with someone like Sheamus on SmackDown.

It will make him an instant star, if Sheamus attacks him and then, Riddle retaliates.

