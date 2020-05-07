WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen - Money in the Bank contender replaced, Private footage leaked

Could both Bray Wyatt and The Fiend show up this week?

We are counting down the days to WWE Money in the Bank and the excitement is truly real. I mean this will be the most unique Money in the Bank ladder match in history, just in case you missed it when the WWE commentators repeated it five hundred times, reiterating the fact that the risk is worth the reward.

But credit to WWE for thinking outside the box, because they really hit the ball out of the park with the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House Match and they have decided to continue their cinematic tradition, at least until the world returns to normal again.

At a time when everyone bemoans the state of the world we're living in (and rightfully so), perhaps the only positive to have emerged from the pandemic is the incentive for WWE Creative to think differently.

In line with this thought process, one wonders what surprises they could book on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

#5 Elias assaults King Corbin, puts him out of commission

Elias was the victim of a brutal assault from King Corbin not long ago, and as a result of the same, has lost his ability to sing or play guitar on WWE television, which may actually be a good thing for certain members of the WWE Universe.

But I am sure that he will come out to exact revenge on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown and could definitely put someone like King Corbin out of commission for good. And this could lead to him taking King Corbin's spot in the match or even clearing the path for someone like Shorty G to come into the picture.

King Corbin could plot his revenge later at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.