WWE SmackDown: 5 Theories why Daniel Bryan may have been turned face by Vince McMahon

Daniel Bryan is back to being a babyface once again

Daniel Bryan is probably the most beloved babyface of the modern era and the 'Yes!' movement was something that transcended sports entertainment. And then he turned heel and became a fantastic advocate for the environment, riling up fans for the choices they make.

But now, it seems like he's on the side of the good yet once more. And this is because of the 5 possible reasons that I will chronicle in the pages that follow and I invite you to weigh in on the same in the comments section below.

So why did Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff and the rest of the creative team have him go down this route, you ask? I'm only speculating but the answers are quite obvious if you think about them.

Also, do you think Daniel Bryan should have remained a heel or do you like this babyface avatar?

#5 Allows him to have a flashier move set

Heel Daniel Bryan was fantastic but face Daniel Bryan just makes my heart warm again #SDLive pic.twitter.com/6LASMg47AW — Kyle 🤘🏼 (@2SweetKyle) September 25, 2019

I'm sure that anyone who reads this site is aware that Daniel Bryan is one of the best in the history of the business. He's been trained by the greatest of all time, Shawn Michaels, but branched out from the learning tree to become a legend in his own right. So many others in the sports entertainment business like Pete Dunne and Ali cite him as an inspiration.

But when he works as a heel, he has to work a more limited move set so as to not get cheered by the WWE Universe, unfortunately. By making him babyface again, Bryan can fly around the ring like he used to, and do so with the utmost of finesse, as only he can.

Watching him do what he does in the ring is such a pleasure, isn't it? It's like watching Eddie Van Halen on the guitar.

