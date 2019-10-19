WWE SmackDown: 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode (Oct 18, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.80K // 19 Oct 2019, 15:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown built up some great new angles this week

The first episode of SmackDown after the WWE Draft took off with a big match between the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and former Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The show went on to establish more challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a great way, which made the proceedings much more believable and built bigger storylines to work upon.

Also, some overlooked Superstars, who have missed out on some quality time on TV appeared on the show, which opened up more possibilities for interesting clashes in the future.

SmackDown also reminded fans that there are still some top-level men on the roster who could have good feuds with Roman Reigns in the months to come, apart from Brock Lesnar.

In this episode, we will look at the 5 things that the company did right on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Introduced Bayley’s new character to the WWE Universe

The Miz hosted SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on this week’s episode of Miz TV, and the Champion was accompanied by her best friend who recently moved to the SmackDown roster, Sasha Banks.

Banks did a great job of reminding the fans of Bayley’s accomplishments at a time when fans have been arguing that the top female talent has moved to the RAW brand. From there onwards, a video played to further build on Bayley’s character, before she took the mic.

Bayley shed light on why she turned on her fans and revealed how they should have seen the change in the character coming after the events of Hell in a Cell.

Advertisement

This was arguably the best promo we’ve seen Bayley cut in a long time, and the entire segment did well to build up the Champion and the current face of the SmackDown women’s roster.

The interruptions by Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke did a good enough job to establish some connection between the Champion and the rest of the locker room, and reminded fans that there were still some women who could challenge Bayley for her belt.

1 / 5 NEXT