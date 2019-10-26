WWE SmackDown: 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode (Oct 25, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.47K // 26 Oct 2019, 19:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Part of Team Hogan had the last laugh this week

Expectations were high on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, as we head towards the Crown Jewel event which will see some of the top male Superstars of the brand get the most high profile matches of the night.

The company had already made the huge announcement that Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez would be face to face in the ring, while Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan were also scheduled to appear on this week’s show.

Apart from that, we saw some female matches take place on the main roster for the first time this week, as RAW went dry without any on Monday night.

To build towards the weeks to come, the company made many correct decisions, matches, and segments this week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5 Further built Nikki Cross

Last week, Nikki Cross did the unthinkable and defeated five other women in a six-pack challenge to book a spot to contend for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Cross ended the match by pinning Mandy Rose last week.

This week on the blue brand, Cross met Rose again in the ring to try and pick up another victory to show her dominance on the main roster. Even though Sonya Deville was present at ringside to provide all possible distractions, Cross stayed focused and hit The Purge to take the victory while SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her friend Sasha Banks watched from the announce table.

This was a good way to further build Cross on SmackDown as the blue brand seems to be lacking some top talent who can prove to be dominating in the long run. Having a roster led by Bayley, Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Cross could prove to be beneficial for the company in the long run.

1 / 5 NEXT