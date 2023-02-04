WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways to involve Sami Zayn's wife into the Roman Reigns feud

WWE SmackDown was a fun show with a dramatic conclusion. The storyline with Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, & Sami Zayn took a major turn, and all eyes are now on an upcoming Premium Live Event because of it.

Sami Zayn interrupted a Roman Reigns promo and attacked The Tribal Chief. He even had the upper hand over Reigns until Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso cut him down to size. When Solo was seemingly ready to injure Sami with a chair, Roman stopped him and did something more heinous.

Roman challenged Sami to a fight at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. He specifically noted that since Zayn "ruined" his family, aka The Bloodline, he would destroy Sami in front of his. Reigns specifically mentioned making Zayn's wife and child witness the brutal beating.

Sami's wife being mentioned on TV could mean that she'll be involved in the storyline, even if in a small role in the coming weeks. WWE SmackDown, RAW, and other wrestling shows have included the family of stars to strengthen angles in the past, so it's certainly possible. What might Sami's wife do on WWE SmackDown and even at Elimination Chamber if she is used?

Below are five ways to involve Sami Zayn's wife in the Roman Reigns feud.

#5. She could plead with Sami not to participate at Elimination Chamber

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

Sami Zayn is a daring individual. While he's played a villain on WWE SmackDown for most of his main roster career, he's always been a plucky underdog. His never-say-die attitude is one of the things that always makes him charming.

Unfortunately, his refusal to back down could lead to much pain and punishment. Everybody knows this, from fellow wrestlers to fans. This likely includes Sami's wife as well.

Sami's wife may appear on WWE SmackDown in the next two weeks with one plan: stop this bout from happening. If she fears for her husband's safety, she may plead for him not to take a match that could end badly. Whether Sami would listen to her and cancel the match remains to be seen.

#4. Sami's wife could witness a brutal beatdown from Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

WWE @WWE



just granted



#SmackDown "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn 's wish for a match at #WWEChamber "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn's wish for a match at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown https://t.co/AJ13br2gXI

Fans adore Sami Zayn. In many ways, they always have. Before Sami was on WWE SmackDown & RAW, he was extremely popular in Ring of Honor and on the indie wrestling scene. This continued onto NXT and the main roster.

Unfortunately, being popular doesn't guarantee victory. Sami Zayn is highly talented, but he'll be battling the top star in pro wrestling and the most dominant superstar since John Cena. He may also have to deal with the entire Bloodline.

While Sami's wife could be involved in several ways, the most likely way is that she will be ringside to witness her husband be on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown.

The cameras will no doubt repeatedly cut to her in terror as she witnesses her husband being battered to a pulp by the most dominant faction on WWE SmackDown. This could be the most effective way to use her on-screen.

#3. She could potentially slap Paul Heyman or stop him from interfering

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is the Wise Man to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He's had a relationship with family members of the faction for decades, working with some of the eldest members of the family. Today, he is fully aligned with Roman Reigns, often serving the role of a sniveling suck-up.

He is notoriously anti-Sami Zayn. While he often played nice when Roman Reigns was fond of the Canadian, Paul turned on Sami as soon as Roman began to. The manipulative Heyman wanted Sami out of the group and has since gotten his wish.

If Heyman attempts to stick his nose into Sami Zayn's business on WWE SmackDown or at the Elimination Chamber event, Zayn's wife may stand up for Sami.

Given that Heyman provides zero physical threat to anybody on the roster, he could end up on the receiving end of a slap by Mrs. Zayn if he even attempts to talk down to her or her husband.

#2. Sami Zayn's wife could be by his side on WWE SmackDown in the future

Sami Zayn on RAW

There's a chance that whatever role Sami Zayn's wife might have on WWE SmackDown or television, if at all, could be minor and kept to a non-speaking role.

WWE often films segments with stars arriving at the building or hanging out backstage. There's a chance that The Underdog From The Underground and his wife could be used in these segments.

A nervous Zayn arriving alongside his wife on WWE SmackDown or even at Elimination Chamber would be enough to show the gravity of the situation without requiring her to do anything that she may be uncomfortable with. Given that she isn't a wrestling personality, it could be the wisest choice.

#1. She could potentially cost Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns

While there are many ways to include a non-wrestler in storylines, the biggest way to feature Sami Zayn's wife is to have her interfere in a match. Not just any match, but at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal.

Roman Reigns made the challenge on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief and Sami will go toe to toe with Zayn's wife there to witness it. If Roman's arrogance gets the best of him by invoking her name, it could make for a magical moment.

Sami Zayn's wife could prevent interference in the bout, slap the champion, or even cause a distraction from ringside. Whatever she does, there's a slim chance that she could cost Roman the title and help Sami become the champion.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 7629 votes