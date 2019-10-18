WWE SmackDown: 5 WrestleMania-worthy feuds we could see after the 2019 draft

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan last took place on WWE TV in 2015

With the 2019 WWE draft now over, fans can expect to see the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bayley and Sasha Banks in the top storylines on SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

Right now, WWE’s main focus is on the upcoming Crown Jewel and Survivor Series events, with Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury among the high-profile storylines that will feature on Friday nights over the next two weeks.

Once those matches are finished, there are plenty of WrestleMania-worthy storylines that WWE could book on SmackDown in the next six months, especially with the blue brand possessing a more experienced roster than their RAW counterparts following the draft.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five major feuds that we could realistically see on SmackDown in the not-too-distant future.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

The biggest storyline of Eric Bischoff’s time as SmackDown Executive Director began at the end of July 2019 when Roman Reigns narrowly avoided being attacked by metal and scaffold in the backstage area.

It initially looked as though the story was going to lead to Daniel Bryan being revealed as the culprit, setting up a series of matches between two of WWE’s top Superstars.

Although fans were able to witness Reigns vs. Bryan at live events, Erick Rowan turned out to be the man behind the attacks, while Bryan ended up joining forces with “The Big Dog” to defeat Rowan and Luke Harper at Hell in a Cell.

Now, after an 11-month run as one of the top heels in WWE, it looks as though “The Planet’s Champion” has become a babyface again, which likely means we will not see him take on Reigns – another main good guy on SmackDown – in the immediate future.

However, as WWE heads towards WrestleMania 36, it would not be at all surprising if the company’s decision-makers revived this storyline, especially when you take into account that they have not gone one-on-one on television since February 2015 at Fastlane.

