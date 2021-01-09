WWE SmackDown (8th January 2021): 5 Talking Points - New challenger for the Universal Championship, Huge title change  

The latest episode of SmackDown was essential viewing with several notable developments that made the episode a cut above your average two hours of pro wrestling television. A shocking challenger for Roman Reign's Universal title emerged, while a huge championship change also took place on this week's SmackDown.

On the other hand, a veteran Superstar who was lost in the shuffle stepped up to put up a memorable showing in the main event of the show. Big E was also able to successfully retain his Intercontinental Championship in a controversial match.

So without any delays, let's dive in and discuss the major talking points from this week's SmackDown that have already gotten the WWE Universe buzzing. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

#5 Adam Pearce to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2021 after winning the gauntlet match on SmackDown

Roman Reigns delivered one of the best promos of his career in the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, and that's considering he has been consistently incredible on the mic since his return in August. The way he terrorized Adam Pearce and blamed him for Kevin Owen's fate was brilliant. From his composure to subtle rage to eventually letting Pearce go away for booking a Gauntlet match in the main event, The Tribal Chief was as entertaining as despicable here.

Later in the show, when Paul Heyman told Adam Pearce that he will be competing as a participant in the gauntlet match, it became clear that it was Reigns who was calling the shots on SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ensured Pearce came on top by the end of the match, and things transpired just the way they wanted to.

The gauntlet match on SmackDown begun with Sami Zayn being hilariously eliminated in a matter of seconds by Rey Mysterio after he questioned the injustice done to him by giving him a disadvantageous position. Shinsuke Nakamura was the next to enter the match, and he had quite a fun back and forth with Mysterio until Nakamura successfully vanquished away the Lucha Libre legend.

Baron Corbin was the next participant, and yet again, Nakamura was able to come on top by eliminating The Lone Wolf. Next came out Daniel Bryan and just the prospect of these both going all out against each other was mouth-watering. As expected, the two men tore the house down and had an electric interaction that resulted in The King of Strong Style coming on top.

The final participant in the match was Adam Pearce, and he had it easy with Reigns and Jey Uso destroying Nakamura. Though Pearce was visibly hesitant, Uso delivered a superkick to him and put him on top of Nakamura to secure the pinfall. Yes, it's Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2021.

While nobody can take away Pearce's accomplishments in the ring as a former five-time NWA World Champion, he wrestled his last bout back in 2014, and suddenly he has been put under the spotlight. Either this could turn to be a surprisingly good match or an abject failure.