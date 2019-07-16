WWE SmackDown after Extreme Rules- 5 Surprises that could happen- Big return, NXT call-up?

A big name is returning to assume control of SmackDown

This has been one of the best weeks in recent memory for just about any sports entertainment fan across the entire world. I mean it began with AEW, which clashed with Evolve's 10th Anniversary celebrations, continued all the way through to the G1, culminating in Extreme Rules and WWE RAW.

None one of these events was without its share of faults, but the positives outweighed the negatives on almost every occasion. Will SmackDown Live be able to continue the momentum or will it sink under the pressure of all the mighty expectations?

Bear in mind that this is the first SmackDown of the Bischoff era. Which is why all eyes will be on the product to see how different the show will be.

Here are 5 things that could really shake the show up from the very core.

#5. McMahon announces he's stepping down, puts Eric Bischoff in charge

We all know that there's a sense of resentment not only in the WWE Universe but also in the locker room for Shane McMahon hogging up all of the TV team. We also know that this very fact is being used to launch a storyline where he's destined to face off against Kevin Owens in the same way that his father faced Stone Cold Steve Austin. The fact that Owens uses a Stunner as his finisher is a clear indication of this fact.

What if McMahon appoints Bischoff as an on-screen character to book matches? He could say that he will focus on becoming a WWE Superstar, to face off against Kevin Owens at SummerSlam 2019. Fans would love to see the return of Bischoff as an on-screen authority figure.

Remember the massive pop that he got at RAW 25? Fans of sports entertainment still love and revere Bischoff.

