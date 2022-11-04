The arrival of Uncle Howdy has put a lot of emphasis on Bray Wyatt’s ‘inner demons’ story on WWE SmackDown. He is targeting Wyatt in order to make him realize his true destructive self. While Bray plays coy, WWE is probably developing the backstory for The Fiend’s origin.

Last week, Howdy hijacked Bray Wyatt’s promo and symbolically called him out for hiding his evil side. Fans got a glimpse of the horrific entity, who declared his intentions of haunting Bray. Howdy, although evil, is true to his word and is advertised for the next episode of WWE SmackDown.

As seen above, WWE Smackdown is being hyped with the question on everyone’s mind – Who is Uncle Howdy? Some believe it to be Bray’s new alter-ego while others think it is a completely different personality. Huge names like Bo Dallas, Randy Orton, and even Barry Windham have been connected to the mystery.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown could be the time when Uncle Howdy is revealed to the audience gathered at the Enterprise Center in St.Louis, Missouri. He may try to take control of Bray Wyatt during one of his promos. This will begin a dramatic tussle, physical or mental, which will end after Wyatt gets possessed.

Howdy also has the ability to surprise the crowd by delivering an on-stage promo himself. He could disclose his plans in a cryptic way, and the eerie segment with a QR code that seemingly directs to the next premium live event in Riyadh. This would build the hype for Bray's appearance at Crown Jewel 2022.

What happens after WWE SmackDown stars Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy appear at Crown Jewel 2022?

In an interesting turn of events, WWE could add another match to their Crown Jewel card at the last second. Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy will be a unique fight between two mysterious identities, potentially favoring the latter due to his supernatural abilities.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be a great platform to reincarnate The Fiend after Howdy’s victory. Bray’s demonic persona has fond memories of Riyadh, having won his first Universal Championship there. His victory over Seth Rollins in 2019 was met with loud cheers and we can expect the same this year.

Besides the showdown scenario, Wyatt could play a huge role in upcoming matches at Crown Jewel. Speculations of his alliance with Karrion Kross are still prevalent, while Roman Reigns could be confronted by a familiar face from Payback 2020.

The popular belief, though, is that The Eater of Worlds will deliver another promo at Crown Jewel 2022. It would be slightly different, probably revealing more about his history with Uncle Howdy and maybe even the fabled Sister Abigail.

