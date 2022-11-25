WWE SmackDown: Could Bray Wyatt be added to Survivor Series 2022?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will mark the go-home show before the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event this Saturday. Bray Wyatt is currently not announced to be a part of the show. Still, the Friday show might just pull some last-minute changes and add a match to the event's card.

The last two episodes of SmackDown saw LA Knight and Wyatt have heated exchanges both backstage and in the ring. Wyatt first headbutted Knight in a backstage interview segment, with the latter retaliating with a slap. Interestingly, on the following week's show, Knight was attacked later in the night by an unknown person, but a familiar mask in the background might have revealed who it was.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown might feature another exchange between the two, either in a backstage segment or in front of the crowd. Wyatt may admit he was the one who attacked Knight or feigned ignorance, but a confrontation will definitely happen.

From the looks of it, it won't be long before the two stars meet inside the ring, and the best time would be at a Premium Live Event. It might be better for the two stars to finally meet so they don't lose the interest of the fans, who may grow tired if they prolonged their match.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled for a while, although he returned during Extreme Rules. Survivor Series is the promotion's last Premium Live Event of the year, and it would be nice if the SmackDown star has his first match back at the special event.

It's also possible that Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will just have another backstage segment during Survivor Series. Still, adding the former Universal Champion for an appearance during Saturday's show would surely be interesting.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown might feature another star rumored to return on Survivor Series aside from Bray Wyatt

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Bianca Belair as she announces who will be the fifth member of her Survivor Series WarGames team. So far, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim have been confirmed.

According to recent reports, Becky Lynch might be a surprise addition to Belair's team. The Man's last appearance on WWE was during the RAW after SummerSlam, where she made up with Belair before being attacked by Damage CTRL backstage to be written off TV.

Fans also theorized that Sasha Banks might return after inspecting the graphics of the event in which the fifth member of Team Belair wears a hood and a tint of blue hair, which fans believe belongs to Banks.

It remains to be seen if any last-minute changes will happen during tonight's WWE SmackDown. For now, it looks like fans will have to wait for Survivor Series and see if Bray Wyatt and any other stars will return to the ring.

