WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber Preview: Roman Reigns hijacks main event, big return on the show? (Feb 19th, 2021)

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. So far, only one match has been confirmed for the show, and it will feature all the Superstars who will fight for a chance to challenge Roman Reigns in a title match. In addition to that, there have been reports about major returns and possible heel turns on the road to WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at the events that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

Elimination Chamber ➡️ #UniversalTitle???



Tag who you think will earn the right to face @WWERomanReigns on the very same night THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber 👇 pic.twitter.com/UA82R98abh — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021

#1 Elimination Chamber contenders scheduled for a match on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro will look to gain more momentum ahead of the pay-per-view

As confirmed last week, six WWE SmackDown Superstars including Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn will lock horns inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday. The winner of this match will have a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship on the same night.

However, we are set to see all the contenders lock horns in a six-man tag team match that will most likely be the main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown. As confirmed by WWE, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan will join forces to take on King Corbin, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The match is bound to give us a taste of what will transpire inside the Elimination Chamber.

All the six Superstars are expected to deliver an engaging performance as they will all look to gain momentum ahead of the pay-per-view. All eyes will be on Cesaro as he is expected to eventually win the match and challenge Roman Reigns for the title. He has enjoyed a great run on WWE SmackDown over the last few weeks and will look to capitalize on that momentum.

Advertisement

Regardless of the winner, we expect Roman Reigns to make a strong statement. His biggest ally Jey Uso is going to be a part of this match on WWE SmackDown. It would be fair to expect that Reigns will instruct him to do some damage to his opponents and earn an advantage ahead of the pay-per-view.

We could also see Reigns run interference on his own. After all, The Tribal Chief would hate to see someone else take away all the attention from the main event of WWE SmackDown. He has been outsmarted by others on the roster for a few weeks now, and Reigns could be keen on changing that ahead of Elimination Chamber.