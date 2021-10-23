WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar suspended after destroying Roman Reigns and half the roster, real-life tension between current champions? (22nd October 2021)

WWE SmackDown had a decent show planned for this week. While the good parts of the show deserve accolades, the dull and confusing segments deserve equal, if not more, criticism. The Blue brand has also introduced a plethora of new talents that have been drafted into SmackDown. Additionally, we saw several WWE Superstars return to their old brand.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar unleashes the Beast

WWE SmackDown orchestrated an epic opening segment for this week's show. It all started with Roman Reigns boasting about his successful title defense against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021.

Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate was heard saying that he would beat Reigns 'senseless' when he returns on SmackDown. The words didn't sit well with The Tribal Chief, who was adamant about seeing Brock Lesnar walk out and stay true to his words on the show.

Reigns even questioned Paul Heyman's decision to throw in the title and demanded to know if the championship was truly meant to help him in the match. He further verbally attacked Lesnar until the latter walked out to a massive pop. He ran into the ring and launched a brutal attack on Roman Reigns, pushing the Universal Champion to the ringside.

Lesnar continued the vicious beatdown, crashing Reigns against the ring post. He even came close to putting Roman Reigns through the announcement desk but was interrupted by The Usos. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in subjecting Jey and Jimmy Uso to similar acts on WWE SmackDown. He then turned his attention towards Reigns once again and almost hit him with a camera.

By this time, half the roster and multiple officials had walked out to stop Lesnar, but no one could cage The Beast Incarnate. Reigns escaped with The Usos and Heyman while Lesnar picked up the title and raised it high for all to see his intentions.

Soon after that, Adam Pearce came out and said that he would have to indefinitely suspend Lesnar for his actions on the show.

This prompted Lesnar to walk out again and confront Pearce as the arena erupted with "Suplex City" chants. He obliged and attacked Adam Pearce as well before walking out with the suspension order.

While fans can expect Brock Lesnar to make a big return in a few weeks, one can't deny that he made a massive statement by causing absolute carnage on WWE SmackDown. It was a great way to make him look strong after his loss at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

Lesnar has always been a superstar who owns an extremely commanding personality. He is expected to engage in a long feud with Roman Reigns and will come back once The Tribal Chief has dealt with the persistent threats at Survivor Series as well as a couple of other credible opponents.

Brock Lesnar has been highly entertaining as a babyface in all his recent appearances on WWE SmackDown, and we will see him back on the Blue brand sooner rather than later.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das