WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns has a final message, huge match to be confirmed on the go-home episode before Hell In A Cell  (October 23rd, 2020)

We're all set for WWE SmackDown's final episode before the upcoming pay-per-view event, Hell in a Cell. WWE still hasn't revealed a lot of matches for the card, so fans can expect several important announcements on the go-home episode tonight.

Unsurprisingly, WWE has only confirmed two segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown. However, we certainly know that Roman Reigns will make an appearance ahead of his title match against Jey Uso.

Let's take a look at things that can happen on SmackDown this Friday night.

#1 Roman Reigns shares more detail about the I Quit Match on SmackDown

There's a lot on the line for this match

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is finally in the position the company always wanted him. His ongoing Universal Championship feud with Jey Uso is arguably the most exciting storyline in pro-wrestling right now. On the final episode of SmackDown before Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns could finally reveal the unsaid details of his title match that will have the "highest of stakes."

WWE confirmed that Paul Heyman will accompany Roman Reigns on Sunday. Given the history of this duo, we can all be certain that the two will play mind games to ensure that the title remains with Reigns and he continues to be The Tribal Chief. Tonight on SmackDown, Roman Reigns is bound to make the upcoming title match at the pay-per-view even more interesting.

As of this writing, there has been speculation that Rikishi could be in the audience when Jey Uso takes on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While the champion is expected to retain his gold, both cousins will undoubtedly engage in a brutal encounter. Despite the predictable result, the stipulation for the title match at Hell in a Cell can add more interesting bits, the details of which will probably be unveiled on SmackDown.

There have also been speculations that WWE could plan to put Roman Reigns in a stable with The Usos. Of course, that will have to wait until Jimmy Uso fully recovers from his injury and returns to SmackDown. Therefore, Roman Reigns might suggest that if Jey Uso loses at Hell in a Cell, he can only return to WWE if he backs his cousin and truly accepts him as The Tribal Chief. This would be a great way to tease their impending union as a stable.