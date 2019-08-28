WWE SmackDown Live: 5 biggest mistakes WWE made this week (27th August 2019)

WWE made a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live. Courtesy: WWE.com

SmackDown Live this past week had several interesting moments as the build-up to Clash of Champions continued. Ali and Chad Gable were the two men who were able to progress in the King of The Ring Tournament, where the finals will take place at next month's pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns original attacker was revealed as Rowan and Daniel Bryan went on to point out how much he hates liars before slapping Rowan numerous times and heading out to the ring to Reigns to explain himself.

The Intercontinental Championship match for Clash of Champions was also teased as The Miz challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match before he was attacked by Sami Zayn and the current Champion.

Even though there were a number of interesting storyline advances this week on SmackDown Live, there were also several interesting mistakes.

#5. Lacey Evans on SmackDown Live

Lacey Evans made the move over to SmackDown Live

Lacey Evans hasn't been seen on WWE TV since she and Baron Corbin were defeated by Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the main event of Extreme Rules a few months ago. The Sassy Southern Belle returned this week on SmackDown Live to challenge Bayley to a one-on-one match despite being a Raw based star and not being part of any current storylines.

Evans then went on to botch a number of moves throughout her match with the SmackDown Women's Champion where she was visibly frustrating Bayley throughout the match since she botched a pin attempt, a moonsault and then Bayley's belly to belly finisher.

It's safe to say that Lacey Evans probably won't be making the trip over to SmackDown Live again in the near future since she was emphatically defeated by Bayley and sent packing by the SmackDown Women's Champion.

