WWE SmackDown Live: 5 interesting mistakes that WWE made this week (July 30th, 2019)

WWE made many mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

The road to SummerSlam has almost reached its climax since the company heads to Toronto in just under two weeks time. There were another three matches announced this week on SmackDown Live, which means that the tally is now 10 for the entire card.

Ahead of last night's show, there were reports that Vince McMahon had forced the show to be re-written because he wasn't happy with the original script, something that was made evident when The New Day's match was changed three times throughout the day.

Whether or not the fact that there were many last-minute changes is why the show felt so "thrown together" is questionable, but there were certainly a number of mistakes that WWE could have rectified throughout the episode.

#5. Women's Tag Team Championship match never happened

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville never got their tag team match this week on SmackDown Live

Last week on SmackDown Live, one of the biggest botches that were part of the show was when Mandy Rose informed Sonya Deville that she had secured them a Women's Tag Team Championship match this week as part of the show.

Rose went on to state that if they won that match then they would be given a Women's Tag Team Championship match, in a backstage segment that has been making headlines all week.

The WWE Universe obviously expected the match to happen this week so that they could find out if it was a Women's Tag Team Championship match or not, but interestingly Rose, Deville, and The IIconics were all missing from the show and WWE instead opted to go with a tag team match between Bayley, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

It's now safe to assume that the Women's Tag Team Championships won't be defended at SummerSlam either.

