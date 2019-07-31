×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live: 5 interesting mistakes that WWE made this week (July 30th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    31 Jul 2019, 19:09 IST

WWE made many mistakes this week on SmackDown Live
WWE made many mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

The road to SummerSlam has almost reached its climax since the company heads to Toronto in just under two weeks time. There were another three matches announced this week on SmackDown Live, which means that the tally is now 10 for the entire card.

Ahead of last night's show, there were reports that Vince McMahon had forced the show to be re-written because he wasn't happy with the original script, something that was made evident when The New Day's match was changed three times throughout the day.

Whether or not the fact that there were many last-minute changes is why the show felt so "thrown together" is questionable, but there were certainly a number of mistakes that WWE could have rectified throughout the episode.

#5. Women's Tag Team Championship match never happened

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville never got their tag team match this week on SmackDown Live
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville never got their tag team match this week on SmackDown Live

Last week on SmackDown Live, one of the biggest botches that were part of the show was when Mandy Rose informed Sonya Deville that she had secured them a Women's Tag Team Championship match this week as part of the show.

Rose went on to state that if they won that match then they would be given a Women's Tag Team Championship match, in a backstage segment that has been making headlines all week.

The WWE Universe obviously expected the match to happen this week so that they could find out if it was a Women's Tag Team Championship match or not, but interestingly Rose, Deville, and The IIconics were all missing from the show and WWE instead opted to go with a tag team match between Bayley, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

It's now safe to assume that the Women's Tag Team Championships won't be defended at SummerSlam either.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
New Day Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown (30th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
3 Hilarious botches that you probably missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest questions from this week’s episode (July 30th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (July 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Major improvements WWE made to SmackDown Live this week (8-14 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 fascinating things we could see on SmackDown Live this week: A dream feud, new tag team challengers - July 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Things that should happen on the show (July 22, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 unexpected things that happened on Raw & SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (23rd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (April 30, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us