WWE Smackdown Live Preview: 30th May, 2017

Money in the Bank may be three weeks away but the build to the event has well and truly begun!

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 30 May 2017, 16:09 IST

Shane McMahon has kickstarted the build to MITB

As Raw hones in on Extreme Rules this Sunday, SmackDown Live! is very much still in the process of building up towards their next pay-per-view event in three weeks, Money in the Bank.

Shane McMahon, however, did get the ball rolling with his good and early announcement of the six men who would be battling for the MITB suitcase in the traditional ladder match. There is already much bad blood between some of these men and this week’s episode of SmackDown Live! promises yet another combustible encounter featuring them.

Jinder Mahal had his moment in the sun when he spared no expense in organising a grand Punjabi celebration for his WWE title victory last week, but is it high time that The Viper plays party-pooper?

And we also look forward to the Fatal 5-Way Elimination match to crown the number one contender for Naomi’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. After much posturing and side-picking, it’s finally each woman for herself.

Read on as we run through all this and more, on this week’s SmackDown Live! preview.

#1 Will Orton hinder Jinder?

This picture is missing only one thing... Randy Orton

Randy Orton hasn’t been seen since his defeat to Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash, but if The Viper is voluntarily drawing back, you can be sure that he’s plotting his next strike meticulously.

Jinder Mahal, meanwhile, uncorked the festivities with a grand Punjabi celebration on SmackDown Live! with his loyal aides, the Singh Brothers, by his side.

Will Jinder’s glorious revolution progress unhindered? Or will Randy Orton choose this week’s episode of SmackDown Live! to show up again and knock Jinder down a couple of notches?

Either way, Jinder Mahal better start counting down his days as champion as Shane McMahon confirmed that Orton has evoked his rematch clause for the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank.

Tick tock.