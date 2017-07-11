WWE SmackDown Live Preview: Former champions to step up their game; two Superstars to form an unlikely alliance?

A former Champion gets settled into life in WWE again while a newly crowned Champion seeks to establish his reign...

11 Jul 2017

Passion has never been John Cena’s weak suit

After a successful Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and an engaging follow-up episode of Monday Night Raw, it’s now SmackDown Live’s turn to keep the momentum rolling for the WWE.

With John Cena back in the mix, it shouldn’t be that hard too. The Face that runs the Place made a triumphant return to the fold last week but was interrupted by an irate Rusev. Will the back and forth between the two old enemies resume this week?

One man who seems to be down and out, however, is Kevin Owens. After losing his US Title to AJ Styles at Madison Square Garden in a Live Event, will the former Face of America show up to address his loss?

And after three consecutive Title shots, Naomi seems to have put Lana firmly in the rear-view mirror. Who will emerge next as a challenger for the SmackDown Live Women’s Title? And what of the budding friendship between Tamina and Lana?

Running through all these points and more, here is our preview for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

#1 Is America faceless now?

Is Kevin Owens done?

Kevin Owens proclaimed himself as the Face of America, and we couldn’t even dispute that claim thanks to the United States Championship that was circled around his waist. But after AJ Styles won a shot at his Title and relieved him of it at Madison Square Garden, it seems that the former Champion has lost his mojo.

Apart from ‘blacking out’ from social media, Owens hasn’t been available for comment either.

Will Tuesday change that? Will we see Kevin Owens address the loss finally? Or has the loss punctured his momentum so much that the Canadian national needs to take some time to regroup before activating his rematch clause?