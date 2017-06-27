WWE SmackDown Live Preview: June 27, 2017

A new Ms. MITB will be crowned, a champion meets his new challenger and the seeds are sown for an epic rivalry.

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 27 Jun 2017, 16:13 IST

These 5 battle it out for the MITB Briefcase, again!

Money in the Bank was adorned by one of the best Ladder matches in recent history but also suffered the ignominy of having a man bring down the MITB briefcase in the first ever Women’s Ladder match.

But the bittersweet feeling was washed off when Daniel Bryan returned to SmackDown Live last week and announced that we’re going to get a do-over of the match on this week’s episode.

While the five women involved in that will be raring to go again, Naomi puts her title on the line against Lana in another MITB Title rematch for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

Things, however, aren’t quite as convoluted on the men’s side.

Newly crowned Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin, resumes his rivalry with Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal is still your WWE Champion after defending the Title against Randy Orton.

But as we know full well, the WWE just doesn’t do status quo for very long.

Running through all the possible twists and storyline developments, here is our preview for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

#1 A feud for the ages!

Sign of things to come?

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles elicited an almighty ‘pop’ at Money In the Bank when they set aside the Ladder on mutual consent and started trading bombs in the middle of the ring – after all the narrative of their potential clash paints a tantalising picture – arguably the most charismatic Superstar in the WWE against, arguably, the best wrestler in the world.

In short, a feud for the ages.

And it certainly doesn’t hurt that these two have already worked a stupendous match with one another in NJPW, a fact only all too well known to the informed audience today.

Will they cross paths again on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live and continue to build on what could be the feud of the year? Or was the Money in the Bank tryst just a tease by the WWE to keep us hooked on for what is to come in the future?