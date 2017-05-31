WWE SmackDown Live Results May 30th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

SmackDown Live fueled the interest in Money In The Bank in their latest episode at Atlanta, Georgia!

by Rohit Nath Analysis 31 May 2017, 06:18 IST

SmackDown Live finally got a taste of the power of positivity

The show started off with promos from the 5 women competing for the Number one contendership to the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Kevin Owens’ Highlight Reel

The Highlight Reel unsurprisingly broke into a brawl between 4 of the MITB contenders

The United States Champion opened the show, stating that he was the new host of the highlight reel. He vowed to win the Money In The Bank, and when he hardly got started the crowd began chanting AJ Styles. He said that Chris Jericho never won the MITB even though he claims to have invented it.

He then said he would win the MITB and become the face of WWE too. He called out one of the competitors, Shinsuke Nakamura, who came out to a great reception. Kevin Owens said that he was shrouded in mystery. Owens then reminded him what he did to the last person who claimed to be a rockstar.

After a verbal rant, Nakamura was finally about to speak, but as he did, Baron Corbin came out. He told Nakamura that no one cared about him. After a bit of a rant of his own, Corbin and he had a funny exchange. Nakamura then interrupted them. He told Kevin Owens that the last rockstar who he faced pinned him, referring to the previous week where he pinned Owens.

After a shot at Corbin, the two heels started beating down Nakamura, and Sami Zayn came out for the save. He then said that he wanted to team with Nakamura to take on Corbin & Owens.

A highlight of the Punjabi Celebration of Jinder Mahal was shown