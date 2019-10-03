WWE SmackDown on FOX: 5 Superstars who could confront The Rock

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 986 // 03 Oct 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Massive potential.

SmackDown's Friday night premiere on FOX is right upon us, with a lot of huge moments in store. Many legends have been advertised, but the biggest appearance for the show surely is the Blue brand's favorite son, The Rock.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

The Great One has not appeared on any WWE programming since WrestleMania 32 and last wrestled a full-blown match at WrestleMania 29. One would wonder, just how much will The Rock do on SmackDown?

With the marquee deal underway, FOX would love to have the biggest star in the world on board for an extended period of time. It is extremely unlikely, but WWE could still plant a seed for something in the future with the Brahma Bull if his busy schedule permits it.

However, the likelihood is that this appearance will be a one-off. And every time a major legend returns, he gets interrupted by a current WWE Superstar. Friday will likely be no different.

Whether their interaction with The Rock will help them or hurt them, expect a memorable moment. Here are five Superstars who could confront The Rock on Friday Night SmackDown.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Teasing a rematch?

Brock Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in the main event of SmackDown and a victory is extremely likely, setting up the sports-centric programming that FOX wants for the Blue brand. But that might not be the only thing that he does on Friday. WWE has wanted to book Brock Lesnar vs The Rock for a while now, so we could get a slight tease towards the match at the show.

Between Vince, Brock & myself our Wrestlemania 30 plan was ROCK vs BROCK. No plans now for 30 but possibly WM 31. #RockTalk @_JordanMayoral — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2013

The Rock's insurers prevented the match from happening at WrestleMania 30 and he has not wrestled a proper match since, but there may still be slight hopes that the Great One will have another match. Just a simple staredown between the two legends would go a long way towards garnering excitement and a huge reaction on the night. It is the rematch that everybody has been waiting for since SummerSlam 2002.

1 / 5 NEXT