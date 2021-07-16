WWE SmackDown Preview: Crowd returns, Roman Reigns in trouble, top babyface puts title on the line (July 16th, 2021)

We are all set to watch a historical episode of WWE SmackDown this week. WWE is prepared to hit the road and mark the beginning of a new era with the live crowd set to return to the arena tonight.

The Blue brand has a big night ahead with entertaining matches and promising segments scheduled for the show. Not to forget, this will be WWE SmackDown’s go-home show before the much-anticipated Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#6 WWE SmackDown set to bring back crowd on a historic night

WWE crowd is set for a return and we couldn't be more excited

The sun has finally set on the ThunderDome era. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will take us towards a familiar dawn filled with thunderous claps and deafening pops as the live events finally hit the road. It would be an understatement to say that everyone in the WWE Universe missed the sound of synchronized cheers and boos.

It is a significant moment, one that will be fondly remembered and rigorously revisited in the coming years. Given the standards that WWE SmackDown has set for itself in the last few months, it is understandable why the promotion wants the Blue brand to be the first to welcome fans back into the arena.

WE. CAN'T. WAIT.



24 hours until the WWE Universe is BACK! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J5MpuUZabL — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2021

Some of the biggest superstars will take to the stage tonight, and we expect to see significant developments on WWE SmackDown’s final show before Money in the Bank pay-per-view. We are confident that this will be the Blue brand's biggest show of the year.

#5 Roman Reigns scheduled for a big match on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has a huge match planned for tonight

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was not entirely kind towards the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Although The Tribal Chief managed to get his entire family on the same page, their celebrations were cut short by a vengeful Edge. The Rated-R Superstar, alongside Rey and Dominik Mysterio, ambushed Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso to make a strong statement.

Following the brutal altercation, a huge six-man tag team match was booked for WWE SmackDown tonight. The crowd is expected to witness Roman Reigns and The Usos take on Edge and The Mysterios in the show's main event. Both Reigns and Edge will look to pick up a big win ahead of their title match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

For the first time since Edge got stacked and pinned in front of thousands of fans @WrestleMania and before the Mysterios lose their titles at #MITB…



MY @WWE Universe gets to see and acknowledge their #TribalChief live and in person on #Smackdown https://t.co/zxbKe6cXOo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 15, 2021

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Edge has been quite intense up to this point. We've seen both superstars channel their most aggressive sides during the course of this feud, and things won’t be different this weekend.

It will be interesting to see who will have the upper hand during their encounter on WWE SmackDown tonight. Edge has had the upper hand so far but can Roman Reigns finally turn the tide?

