WWE SmackDown Preview: Finn Balor stuns Roman Reigns, big twist in title feud before SummerSlam 2021, 6-time champion set to return? (30 July 2021)

We're all set for another entertaining episode of WWE SmackDown. The Blue brand has convincingly established itself as the “A-show,” and fans are hyped to see what can happen in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2021. A lot can surprise us on the show this week, between significant returns and unexpected twists.

Here, we look at the things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Finn Balor surprises Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor can attack Roman Reigns to send a strong message

Last week, WWE SmackDown’s closing moments saw an excellent swerve to overtake the Universal Championship picture. Roman Reigns declared John Cena unworthy of challenging The Tribal Chief for gold. He stated that the 16-time champion is still delivering the promos he did back in the day and compared his in-ring work to “missionary position every single night.”

Thus, Reigns refused to face Cena in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2021. However, he would soon find out that another surprise was waiting for him on WWE SmackDown. While Reigns was still glorifying his achievements, Finn Balor walked out and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

That ‘island’ is surrounded by deep water…and that’s exactly where we are going Uce! Hope you can swim! @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/zkrnJPC69q — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 27, 2021

Reigns’ initial hesitation led to the entire arena chanting “Roman’s scared” in unison. Soon after that, he accepted Balor’s challenge. The two superstars are now expected to engage in a well-balanced feud on WWE SmackDown in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2021.

Finn Balor has a rather unfortunate history attached to the Universal Championship. This would be his chance to fight for a title that he never lost in the first place.

Balor’s return on WWE SmackDown undoubtedly spiced things up for the Blue brand. He adopted a heel gimmick and dominated the NXT roster as a heel. Viewers want to see him continue with the same momentum. They desperately hope that the creative team will avoid repeating the mistakes they made during Balor’s previous run on the main roster.

This week, Finn Balor might stun Roman Reigns with an attack to assert his credibility as a title challenger on WWE SmackDown. It will be exciting to see how WWE books their biggest heel against a superstar organically over with the crowd. That said, Balor wouldn’t be Roman Reigns’ only concern on the show.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das