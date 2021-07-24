5 mistakes WWE should avoid repeating with Finn Balor on SmackDown

Finn Balor made a massive return to WWE Smackdown after more than two years. His arrival on the main roster garnered more attention after he boldly challenged the Blue brand’s biggest heel, Roman Reigns, for the Universal Championship match. The Tribal Chief accepted, and now, we have a much-anticipated rivalry on our hands.

However, it feels like we have been here before. We have seen Balor’s meteoric rise and dreadful falls on the main roster before. In hindsight, some of the elements from his previous booking come across as a major shock today. There is no denying that many errors were made during his first run on the main roster, and WWE desperately needs to avoid repeating the same.

Finn Balor is one of those superstars who is organically over with the crowd. WWE doesn’t need to invest in building the connection between him and the crowd. Instead, they only have to focus on booking him well so that both can benefit from capitalizing on his potential. Here, we look at some of the biggest mistakes that WWE should avoid repeating with Finn Balor’s current run on SmackDown.

#5 Stagnating Finn Balor’s push or moving him to the sidelines

Finn Balor has deserved this kind of push for a long time

Back in 2016, Finn Balor made one of the best main roster debuts in WWE history. He was fresh from a career-defining run on NXT that led to the whole pro wrestling fraternity hailing him as one of the best performers in the previous year. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 WWE Draft and headed to the Red brand with high hopes for his career.

Balor was already over with the crowd, and he was immediately pushed into the world championship picture. At the time, WWE had just introduced the Universal Championship. He found himself competing to get his hands on the gold. Unfortunately for him, he sustained a serious shoulder injury during the match against Seth Rollins that would eventually see him become the inaugural Universal Champion in WWE.

Balor gave the go-ahead to continue the match despite a dislocated shoulder. In the following episode, he was forced to relinquish the title and take time to recover. When Finn Balor returned after a long break, things were completely different. It appeared that WWE had huge reservations about reinvesting in his push.

Either he was booked for one-off encounters or was used in underwhelming feuds to get other superstars over. Balor deserves credit for still managing to keep fans interested in his run. However, his run turned monotonous when his television appearances were limited to storylines that would end abruptly. He would also spend a lot of time on the sidelines, even when there was a desperate need to create new rivalries.

WWE must ensure that this doesn’t happen again on SmackDown. His credibility takes a significant blow every time the creative team pushes him for a few weeks and then pulls the plug on the entire idea. Balor can be a very entertaining performer, and the crowd’s cheer in his support is the biggest proof of that statement.

At the very least, Finn Balor should be involved in well-constructed feuds that play to his strengths. He can help create superstars inside the ring while delivering engaging rivalries simultaneously. He can quickly establish himself as a big threat on the WWE SmackDown roster, provided he is booked strongly.

