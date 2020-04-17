WWE SmackDown Preview: Big Money in the Bank qualification match on the cards, Top Superstar to face an old ally? (April 17, 2020)

Will Sasha Banks and Bayley start feuding for the title soon?

What's next for Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt? Read more to find out.

​ What can happen on tonight's episode of SmackDown?

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which is set to feature quite a few important matches including a title rematch from WrestleMania 36. Despite the absence of the crowd, the company seems to be doing a good job and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

There are several budding rivalries in the locker room of the Blue brand. While Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville seem to have started their rivalry, Sasha Banks and Bayley are on the brink of a feud. Moreover, the next few weeks will witness one of them being pushed to the other side.

In this article, we will take a look at five crucial things that could happen on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro – Money in the Bank qualification match

This storyline has been exciting right from the start

At WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan faced Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, but the latter managed to prevail. But it seems like the rivalry between the team of Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn has roped in their respective allies.

While Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are regularly seen in Zayn’s corner, Bryan knows that Gulak has his back. Interestingly enough, this feud has the potential to create several exciting matchups before the creatives exhaust all their options.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, we are set to see Bryan locking horns with Cesaro in a high-stakes match. The winner will qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank match, and the one who loses might miss a shot at participating in the unique edition of the MITB match in the WWE’s history.

It is important to note than Gulak, Zayn, and Nakamura could also play an essential role in determining the result of this bout between Bryan and Cesaro. Hopefully, we will see these talented Superstars being involved in such exciting feuds even beyond this particular qualifier. And who knows, it might just be the right thing that the creatives need to script a compelling storyline.

