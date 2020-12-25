WWE SmackDown Preview: Massive Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, New Champion crowned? (Dec 25th, 2020)

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown this year. Despite all its flaws and challenges, the year 2020 allowed the Blue brand to deliver some of the most entertaining segments, rivalries, and twists. As a result, WWE SmackDown managed to gain everyone’s attention and produced better shows than its counterparts.

In this article, we will take a look at what can happen on WWE SmackDown this week. The episode was pre-taped, and a lot of spoilers are already out. However, we have only disclosed one of them alongside a warning.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match on WWE SmackDown

The expectations are high from this match

Tonight, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are set to lock horns in a Steel Cage match with the Universal Championship on the line. The two Superstars have been feuding on WWE SmackDown for over a month now. Owens took the fight to Reigns over the last few weeks as he called out the Universal Champion for being a ‘hypocrite’ and a ‘coward’.

Fast forward to TLC, both these WWE SmackDown Superstars locked horns in the most brutal match at the pay-per-view with Reigns’ Universal Championship on the line. This bout also saw an interference from Jey Uso, but Owens successfully kept him silent for the rest of the match. In the end, it was Reigns who prevailed with the help of heelish antics and a devastating low blow.

Despite losing the match, Kevin Owens managed to steal the show at the pay-per-view. The entire WWE Universe praised him for giving everything he had inside the ring and taking an enormous amount of punishment. This match in itself was convinced the fans that we will continue to see both Reigns and Owens extend their rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

Cool tweet, Jey! You did almost as good of a job typing this for your cousin as you did last night fighting half of the battle for him.



Or maybe this is Paul?



Anyway, just tell Roman I’ll see him in the cage and I look forward to it with every fiber of my being. https://t.co/UWx9vyKGb7 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

In a very short span of time, Owens and Reigns managed to elevate this storyline and turn it into one of the best feuds that we have seen all year. They took extremely personal shots at each other on WWE SmackDown, including their jibes at each other’s families. Now, they are both set to finally settle this rivalry inside a monstrous steel cage.

*Warning: Spoiler ahead*

In case you have managed to avoid the spoilers for this week’s WWE SmackDown, you should not read the rest of this paragraph. According to the reports, Reigns managed to win the Steel Cage match and retain his title. It will now be interesting to see if both these Superstars will continue their feud on WWE SmackDown after this week.