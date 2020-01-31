WWE SmackDown Preview: Possible title change, The Fiend's next opponent revealed? (January 31st, 2020)

Who's next?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Preview. It's the first episode after the Royal Rumble 2020, which means that the road to WrestleMania 36 begins on the Blue brand. While we feel that RAW has generally been a better show, all of that could change.

The runner-up of the Men's Royal Rumble match was SmackDown star Roman Reigns - who ended his feud with King Corbin earlier in a Falls Count Anywhere match. There have been a lot of rumors as to what lies ahead on the road to the show of shows, but tonight will start an exciting build.

No Championship changed hands and tonight, we have a major title match, possible title contenders decided, a new opponent for the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, a major Royal Rumble 2020 rematch and more. Let's jump right into this week's WWE SmackDown Preview.

#5. Braun Strowman challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

A deserved title match

It's finally happening. After avoiding Braun Strowman on multiple occasions and then losing to him in a non-title match, Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Monster Among Men.

It's safe to assume that Strowman is the favorite, but the presence of Sami Zayn and Cesaro at ringside will prove to be a big hindrance. Either way, Strowman has victories over both Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and tonight, we don't expect the shenanigans to pay off.

It's the first SmackDown after the Royal Rumble and there has to be something big to kickstart the road to WrestleMania. We can see a scenario where it's a squash match and Strowman wins the Intercontinental Championship.

Many have criticized Nakamura's title reign as an "underwhelming" one, an opinion that was more strongly echoed during his United States Championship reign in 2018.

