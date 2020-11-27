After a decent pay-per-view in the form of Survivor Series, we are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. While most of the champions from the Blue brand picked a victory at the pay-per-view, the brand ended up losing both the women’s and men’s five-on-five traditional Survivor Series matches. In addition to that, we saw top Superstar Seth Rollins unexpectedly sacrificing himself.

The Messiah’s decision has been widely linked with a possible paternity leave, and he might not make an appearance for a few weeks. Sasha Banks managed to beat Asuka and truthfully, the main event of the pay-per-view featuring Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre saved Survivor Series. But the conflict surrounding Reigns' character and his relationship with Jey Uso has reached a new height.

In this article, we will take a look at the event that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’ begin.

#5 Roman Reigns and Jey Uso clear the air on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns' could only with Jey Uso's help

At Survivor Series 2020, Roman Reigns went from disowning Jey Uso to accepting his cousin within the entire duration of the pay-per-view. At first, The Tribal Chief was angry that Jey Uso couldn’t lead WWE SmackDown to a victory in the five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match. He believed that Uso has failed to strike fear among the hearts of his teammates.

However, Jey Uso’s interference in the main event caused The Tribal Chief to change his mind. The latter was struggling in his match against Drew McIntyre when he seized an opportunity to hit the WWE Champion with a low blow. Following that, Jey Uso hit McIntyre with a Superkick that ultimately helped Reigns in picking a huge victory for WWE SmackDown.

Advertisement

Following that, we saw both brothers hugging as they walked back on the ramp. This has led many into believing that Roman Reigns isn’t really fond of Jey Uso and is only using him to assert more dominance on the Blue brand. However, tonight on WWE SmackDown, he is expected to address his relationship with Jey Uso and give us more clarification on the subject.

Roman Reigns will also look to take on new challengers for his Universal Championship. Given the recent history of his title reign, he is expected to retain his gold against all odds, but a few interesting feuds will make his championship all the more interesting. It will be exciting to see which WWE SmackDown Superstar will step up to challenge Roman Reigns for his title in the coming weeks.