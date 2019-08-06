WWE SmackDown Preview- Roman Reigns' attacker revealed, Another SummerSlam match confirmed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 3.67K // 06 Aug 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live is all set to become Roman Reigns' yard!

The final SmackDown Live episode before SummerSlam will come to us from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. It is all guaranteed to be a pretty exciting show, judging from the card that's been laid out before us all.

Goldberg brought RAW to a close, and SmackDown Live will have to pull out a few rabbits out of their hat to ensure that their show is a memorable one. Quite a few segments have already been announced, though I imagine that there's a lot that they're hiding from us.

I'm guessing that Roman Reigns' attacker storyline is going to be the big payoff on the show. We'll need to know who it is on the blue brand so that the SummerSlam match can potentially be confirmed.

Here is a preview for the final SmackDown Live episode before SummerSlam this year...

#5 Big SummerSlam match to get confirmed this week?

It's almost a certainty that Aleister Black will face off against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. It's guaranteed to be a great match between two of the best workers in the company right now. However, the match is not yet set in stone, meaning that it has to be confirmed this week.

Will we see Aleister Black in a dark room once more, brooding and melancholic, accepting the challenge that has been laid out by Sami Zayn? I think the answer is a resounding yes. There is no way that this match is not happening at SummerSlam even if you consider the fact that it is already filled to the brim with exciting matches.

This is the ultimate clash from the kicks- The Helluva Kick against the twisted Black Mass. I don't think that Sami Zayn is winning this match, under any circumstances.

1 / 5 NEXT