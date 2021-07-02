WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns destroys legend, 6-time champion returns, Seth Rollins pulls off a big surprise (July 2nd, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has a lot of exciting surprises in store for fans. Between the end of WWE’s ThuderDome era and the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the creative team is determined to deliver one solid show after another. The Blue brand has been great recently, and this week won’t be any different.

In this article, we will discuss some of the things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#1 Roman Reigns hits back at Edge on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will seek revenge on WWE SmackDown tonight

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was full of surprises. Roman Reigns was scheduled to celebrate his successful title defense from the previous week, and Paul Heyman had even issued an open challenge on behalf of the Universal Champion. However, neither of them was expecting what was in store for them.

Reigns' celebration on WWE SmackDown was abruptly interrupted when Edge made a surprise return and attacked The Tribal Chief. He subjected Reigns to a brutal beatdown, sending a strong message to the champion. Soon after that, it was confirmed that Edge would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

Both superstars were previously involved in an intense feud on WWE SmackDown earlier this year. Edge won the Royal Rumble in January and challenged Reigns for the title at WrestleMania. However, this match turned into a triple-threat bout after Daniel Bryan was also inserted in their match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edge was unhappy with the decision and turned heel in the weeks leading up to their match. Roman Reigns eventually retained his Universal Championship after pinning Edge and Bryan by stacking them on top of each other. The Rated-R Superstar was clearly not satisfied and came fishing for another opportunity on WWE SmackDown.

Last time, he got the better of Roman Reigns, but the latter won’t let that happen again. He will make a strong statement by attacking Edge on WWE SmackDown tonight and reminding him about how their last title bout.

Both superstars are expected to engage in brutal altercations in the weeks leading up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see how the biggest villain on WWE SmackDown will respond to an unexpected attack.

