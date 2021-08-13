WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns and John Cena finally meet, 11-time world champion wreaks havoc, top heel destroys champion (13th August, 2021)

We are all set for another exciting edition of WWE SmackDown. With only two weeks to go until SummerSlam 2021, the show promises interesting developments on the Blue brand tonight. From unprecedented attacks to jaw-dropping swerves, there’s a lot that can happen tonight. While we don't expect a big return, we might see interesting additions in ongoing feuds.

Here, we look at some of the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 John Cena confronts Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

How long will Roman Reigns avoid John Cena on WWE SmackDown?

John Cena is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. However, both superstars are yet to engage in a physical altercation on WWE SmackDown. Reigns believes Cena wrongfully got a title match while the latter is adamant about dethroning The Tribal Chief at the upcoming pay-per-view.

While Roman Reigns has managed to stay out of John Cena’s way so far, things might not be the same tonight. The creative team only has a couple of shows to make this feud intense, and they wouldn’t want to waste time. Thus, we could see Cena and Reigns finally come face to face on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Both superstars have passed on brutal comments about each other over the last few weeks. Fans are excited to see Reigns – a big bad heel – convincingly stand up for himself against Cena’s soul-destroying insults. Additionally, a brief promo war between Paul Heyman and John Cena will single-handedly make the Blue brand a must-watch until SummerSlam 2021.

Reigns sent out a message by attacking Finn Balor after the main event last week. But he refused to do anything when John Cena signed the match contract right under his nose. The 16-time world champion will leave no stone unturned in challenging Reigns’ ego – a move that would guarantee a response from the Universal Champion and his entourage.

The said feud has kept the WWE Universe in anticipation ever since Cena returned. But it has been in the making for almost half a decade. The creative team has dropped enough teasers, and it is now time to see this storyline unfold on the Blue brand, starting tonight. It would be a mistake to limit all their engagement to the WWE SmackDown’s go-home show alone.

