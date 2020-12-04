WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens, huge title feud set to begin (Dec 4th, 2020)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown which has teased the beginning of several new feuds on the Blue brand. While Roman Reigns is expected to confront Kevin Owens on the show tonight, there have been rumors about a possible championship feud kickstarting on WWE SmackDown this week.

In addition to that, we might find out what’s in store for two popular title feuds on WWE SmackDown. Apart from those, we might see how the ongoing rivalries in the women’s division could lead to a huge match between Bayley and Bianca Belair.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns hits back at Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has a huge challenge in front of him

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw the power of The Tribal Chief being challenged by a fellow Superstar in the most entertaining way possible. Jey Uso felt that he would be praised by Roman Reigns as he helped the latter in securing a victory over Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. Unfortunately, the reality was completely different.

Reigns belittled Jey Uso for taking things into his own hands. He then stressed on the fact that Uso should focus on making people respect their family, or there will be no place for him in the family. As a result, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens locked horns in a brutal main event of WWE SmackDown that saw them both compete beyond the rules.

The Universal Championship should have been your only interest.



You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position.



You have my attention. #Smackdown https://t.co/110SNFSYg5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 28, 2020

Jey Uso attacked Owens and dragged him outside the ring to teach him a lesson. But Owens ensured that he proves his point. He brought up the way Roman Reigns treats Jey Uso while brutalizing the latter inside the ring. Following that, KO went on to issue an open challenge, and Roman Reigns is expected to answer that tonight.

It would be great to finally see Reigns’ domination being challenged by a big Superstar that will get The Tribal Chief involved in a good storyline. But more importantly, it will finally allow Kevin Owens to be booked into a title feud that he has deserved for so long. We hope that the creative will make the best use of this opportunity by booking a compelling narration on WWE SmackDown. Maybe, we will end up seeing KO and Reigns battling it out for the Universal Championship in the future.