WWE SmackDown Preview: Surprise for Roman Reigns, WrestleMania title feud set to begin? (Feb 5th, 2021)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2021. The pay-per-view gave us exciting results that could have significant implications on the Road to WrestleMania. Between new title feuds and old alliances, a lot can unfold on the Blue brand tonight. Not to forget, Edge will make an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week.

In this article, we will look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Edge challenges Roman Reigns for a title match at WrestleMania on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns needs to keep an eye on Edge

Earlier this week, Edge defeated 29 other Superstars to pick a historical win at Royal Rumble. Following the pay-per-view, he had a brief interaction with Drew McIntyre on RAW, but The Rated-R Superstar clarified that he would think about his decision. This segment then ended with Sheamus turning against the WWE Champion.

Soon after that, it was confirmed that Edge would make an appearance on WWE SmackDown. While it would be great to see Edge back on the Blue brand, the fans are excited to find out about The Rated-R Superstar’s plans for WrestleMania. Given the recent developments, one can’t be blamed for anticipating that Edge will pick Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent.

This match will allow for the much-awaited Spear vs. Spear bout between Edge and Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, it will allow enough time for the creative to slowly develop this rivalry without making Edge overwork from now until WrestleMania. This storyline has a lot of potential, and it could all start on WWE SmackDown this week

Both Edge and Roman Reigns are on two opposite sides of the spectrum in WWE today. One is quite possibly the best babyface when it comes to the amalgamation of good talent and nostalgia inside the ring. The other has established himself as arguably the biggest heel on WWE SmackDown and the entire business.

Edge challenging a Superstar from WWE SmackDown would make for a good surprise. In addition to that, it will be huge for Reigns who can now carry himself on the mic. Not to forget, he has Paul Heyman who can make you root for the worst guys in any storyline. It will be interesting to see how the creative will explore this potential feud going forward.