WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Bobby Lashley show up to teach Bray Wyatt a lesson tonight? 

WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has a new rival to haunt, namely Bobby Lashley. The Eater of Worlds declared he would fight the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. Now that E.C. is history, Wyatt is expected to take the feud with Lashley to WrestleMania 39.

In this WWE SmackDown Preview, we will see how Bobby Lashley could facilitate his feud with Bray Wyatt. The All Mighty declared war on anyone who dared to disrespect him on Monday Night RAW. Now that he has a target on his back, expect Lashley to pop up on the blue brand and have his say on Wyatt.

WWE SmackDown will tease Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, probably in the form of a promo. Triple H wouldn't want either of the superstars to get the upper hand so soon in the rivalry via a throwdown. In a clever attempt, though, Lashley could try to bait Wyatt into attacking him but the latter may remain unfazed.

An expert in mind games, Wyatt could counter The All Mighty's manipulation and allow Uncle Howdy an opportunity to strike down the visitor from the red brand. This will send a clear message to the WWE Universe - The All Mighty has to deal with both Wyatt and Howdy during a potential WrestleMania bout.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt could result in a clash of clans

A subtle story developing on RAW is the formation of the Hurt Business. Major backstage angles and events have led to Lashley's former pals Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP being back in the spotlight. The All Mighty is in solo mode currently but that may change when Bray Wyatt overwhelms his opponent.

Alongside the Hurt Business, The Wyatt 6 has also been rumored to originate soon. Bray has found a 'brother' in Uncle Howdy and both could go hunting for members, starting with Alexa Bliss. Bobby Lashley's former stable may go to recruit Carmelo Hayes in the meantime.

Speaking of the Wyatt 6, tonight's WWE SmackDown will witness the return of the Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt may drop a teaser on his next ally while addressing his next victim during the show. After all, he needs a solid comeback for Lashley's Twitter post calling him a creep.

Are you excited about the return of the Firefly Fun House? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes