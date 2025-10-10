WWE SmackDown Results: 6-time champ returns; Zelina Vega helps superstar get bizarre main event win (10/10/2025)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown from Australia and said that his match with Seth Rollins would decide the future of the industry. Rhodes said that Seth was becoming just like Roman Reigns used to be when Paul Heyman was the wiseman.Cody added that both he and Rollins were replaceable and the crowd's chants were drowning him out. Cody ended by saying that he would be beating Seth Rollins no matter what, before SmackDown moved on.WWE SmackDown Results (October 10, 2025):Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a no-contestStephanie Vaquer &amp; Tiffany Stratton def. Giulia &amp; Kiana JamesThe Wyatt Sicks def. The Street ProfitsAleister Black def. Damian PriestChelsea Green invited Stephanie Vaquer to join the Secret Hervice, but before Vaquer could respond, Tiffany Stratton interrupted her.Jacob Fatu challenged Cody to a WWE Championship match backstage, and the champ accepted it for after Crown Jewel. Drew McIntyre attacked Jacob out of nowhere and took him down before SmackDown moved on.WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura - United States Championship matchSami Zayn put out another open challenge for the US title, and it was former 3-time US and 2-time Intercontinental Champ, as well as former tag champ, Shinsuke Nakamura, who made his return to answer the challenge. Nakamura had the early advantage and got some big suplexes before Zayn dodged the Kinshasa and hit a Michinoku Driver.Sami kicked out of two Kinshasas before Nakamura hit the Scorpio Rising kick. As Nakamura was about to end the match with a third Kinshasa, a masked man took him out of the ring and beat him down, ending the match.Result: No ContestGrade: BThe masked man turned out to be a returning Tama Tonga in face paint. The other MFTs showed up as well, delivering a beatdown to both Sami and Shinsuke. Sami took the Tour of the Islands, and then the MFTs focused on Nakamura as Solo Sikoa watched from ringside. Solo got in the ring and stood with his Family Tree as we headed for a break on SmackDown.Backstage on SmackDown, Nick Aldis booked a match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu for next week. Fatu ran in out of nowhere and attacked Drew before the officials came in to separate them.WWE SmackDown Results: Stephanie Vaquer &amp; Tiffany Stratton vs Giulia &amp; Kiana JamesVaquer hit the Devil's Kiss on Giulia early on before tags were made, and the heels isolated Stratton in the ring. Stratton came back with the Alabama Slam and tagged Vaquer back in.Giulia was sent outside, and Vaquer took her out with a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Stratton got a big senton on Kiana and followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the easy win.Result: Stephanie Vaquer &amp; Tiffany Stratton def. Giulia &amp; Kiana JamesGrade: B-Backstage on SmackDown, Charlotte and Alexa agreed to give Sol Ruca and Zaria a tag title match.WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatt Sicks vs The Street ProfitsGacy was isolated early in the ring, and the Profits got some double team moves before Lumis came in and was promptly tossed back outside. Dawkins took some big hits before they hit the Revelations on Gacy for a near fall.The Profits hit a double blockbuster before Nikki Cross put Gacy's foot on the ropes to break the count. B-Fab took Nikki out at ringside before Rowan distracted Fab and allowed Nikki to take her down.The profits hit dives on Rowan before Lumis and Gacy turned things around in the ring. Ford took the double team Plague before the Wyatts picked up the win.Result: The Wyatt Sicks def. The Street ProfitsGrade: BThe MFTs showed up after the match and stared the Wyatts down in the ring before walking out.Backstage on SmackDown, The Miz cut a promo telling Carmelo that he 'mizzed' his chance to be in the spotlight.WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs Aleister Black - Last Man Standing matchPriest started off strong and sent Black outside before attacking him with the top half of the steel steps. The two fought their way up the entrance ramp, and Black came back with some strikes before Damian took him down with a kick.Priest bounced Black's head off the steel steps before dropping him on the announce table. Black was taking quite a beating, but managed to dodge the steps that Damian tossed at him from the ring.Back in the ring, Priest got some right hooks and clotheslines before Black attacked him with a steel chair. Priest hit a chokeslam on the apron and hit the Razor's Edge on the announce table, but Black still managed to get back up.Priest hit another Razor's Edge on the announce table before sending Black over the barricades and into the seating area. Priest hit a broken arrow into a high platform before Zelina Vega came out to stop him.Vega tried to tell Priest to stop the fight before Black used the distraction to hit him with a fireball to the face. Black hit the Black Mass and sent Priest through some tables below before getting the win.Result: Aleister Black def. Damian PriestResult: AAfter the match. Black and Vega walked away, and Priest was getting looked at by the medics as SmackDown went off the air.